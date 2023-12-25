Sarawak’s revenue reaches record RM13.1 bln in 2023, says Premier

KUCHING (Dec 25): Sarawak’s revenue this year has reached a record RM13.1 billion, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

This surpassed the projected revenue of RM12.718 billion, which Abang Johari had revealed last month.

He said the latest figure was revealed by State Financial Secretary Dato Sri Dr Wan Lizozman Wan Omar during a meeting on revenue collection last week.

Abang Johari pointed out Sarawak’s revenue had doubled over the last six years.

“We reached slightly over the figure because we have some dividends coming in December, so this is a record in terms of our revenue.

“I think that the over RM13 billion revenue collection is the record that we have,” he said at the Anglican Church’s Christmas open house here today.

He said the state was able to achieve the revenue because of the strong support of Sarawakians and the Cabinet pushing the state’s progress.

According to him, having that level of revenue coupled with stability would allow the Cabinet to work hard and focus on ways to increase household income in both rural and urban areas.

“As we go along with our revenue engineering that the state government is doing and the various laws that have been introduced recently, there is a possibility that our revenue will increase further.

“We already planned our economic development thoroughly and once we have stability; the leaders can focus on what to do,” he said.

Abang Johari said the revenue will be used for providing basic infrastructure such as roads as well as electricity and water supply, which the people in rural areas need.

This also includes helping to repair dilapidated schools or to build new ones, he said.

“For example, longhouses in Selangau now have access to power supply. I was there last week,” he said.

Abang Johari added he hoped Sarawak will continue to increase its revenue in 2024 and 2025.

Last year Sarawak also surpassed its projected revenue of RM10.2 billion by 17 per cent when the state’s earnings reached RM11.9 billion.