SMK Kuching High scouts celebrate 60 years of achievements

KUCHING (Dec 25): Members of the Fifth Kuching City Scout Group of SMK Kuching High gathered here Saturday night to celebrate the group’s 60th anniversary.

Group leader Thien Hoong Yee in his welcoming speech said scouting has played an important role in youth development, building future leaders, and contributing to the community in the state.

“Scouting today is a fusion of modernity and a strong sense of social responsibility. We aim to help individuals reach their full potential and become responsible citizens through scouting values.

“Our scout group’s vision for the next decade is ‘To Become the Flagship Scout Group in Urban Sarawak’, and to achieve this, vision, we need quality members and leaders,” he said.

The gathering was attended by over 350 scouts here, including former scouts of SMK Kuching High, parents and family members.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued in conjunction with the event, the scout group said its members had been selected to join the jamboree programme held in South Korea this year.

“Notably, 19 scout members and leaders participated in the World Scout Jamboree 2023 held in Saemangeum, Korea, showcasing the group’s enthusiasm for global scouting,” it said.