Bomba Sarawak’s tracking dog Cliff dies

KUCHING (Dec 26): Cliff, a tracker dog belonging to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba Sarawak), died recently due to a tumour in its bladder.

This was confirmed by Bomba Sarawak director, Datu Khiruddin Drahman, according to a Facebook post by the department yesterday.

Cliff, an English Springer Spaniel from the UK, was born in January 2016 and had an expertise in cadaver.

According to Bomba Sarawak, Cliff was involved in many search and rescue operations in the state since it was attached to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department’s K9 Detection Unit based in Serian fire station under the care of its handler Steven Ambu.

“The death of Cliff is greatly felt by the officers and personnel of the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department,” it said.

Nevertheless, Bomba Sarawak thanked Cliff for its services to the community.