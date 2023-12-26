Drug syndicate leader among 10 held in special operation in Sabah, says deputy IGP

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 26): A drug syndicate leader, with the title ‘Datuk’, is among 10 men held in Sabah on suspicion of being involved in the biggest drug trafficking syndicate in the state.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said all the suspects, aged between 36 and 48, were arrested yesterday under a special operation at 2.30 am.

He said the operation involved the Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department and the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom).

“Under this operation, several raids were carried out simultaneously around Kota Kinabalu and the Sabah East Coast involving the districts of Tawau and Semporna.

“The syndicate is believed to have been active in trafficking syabu since 2015,” he told a special media conference in Bukit Aman here today.

Ayob Khan said that police intelligence found that the syndicate is the biggest in Sabah and has an international and local distribution network.

“The syndicate’s modus operandi is to obtain the supply of syabu from a neighbouring country to be smuggled into the market in Sabah, especially the East Coast of Sabah, in addition to the Philippines and Indonesia,” he said.

He said the drugs are taken into Sabah using the services of drug mules through commercial airlines and sea cargo shipments. They are stored in Sabah before being distributed to the syndicate’s distributors and buyers in Indonesia and the Philippines.

Ayob Khan said no drug was seized and assets confiscated as investigations are still ongoing.

“In addition, preliminary investigations found that the syndicate members owned various assets such as luxury cars, bungalows, 12 businesses in tourism, construction, petrochemical, oil and gas and manufacturing sectors as well as a chain of restaurants,” he said.

Ayob Khan said the syndicate leader was also found to be the patron of a non-governmental organisation to mask the illegal activities.

He added that the same suspect had previously been charged under Section 3(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act (Special Preventive Measures) 1986.

“The other nine suspects played the roles of personal helpers, drug mules and transporters,” he said.

He said the investigation is being carried out under Section 130V of the Penal Code and Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma).

“The investigation under Sosma is to enable police to comprehensively investigate the syndicate’s crime,” he said.

Ayob Khan said the case is also being investigated under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities (AMLATFPUAA) Act 2001.

According to him, police are also investigating the involvement of the syndicate in the smuggling of contraband and subsidised items to Indonesia and the Philippines. – Bernama