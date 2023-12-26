Four detained after woman murdered on Christmas day in Membakut

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 26): Police arrested four individuals including a woman to assist in the investigation of a murder in a palm oil plantation at Kampung Ulu Bambangan in Membakut.

Beaufort District Police Chief Deputy Superintendent Ismail Abdullah said the arrests were made following the discovery of the body of a foreign woman with slash marks on the neck and cuts on several parts of her body in a bush near the oil palm plantation.

He said the body of the 43-year-old Filipino woman was found by her family members at 11am on Monday before reporting the incident to the police.

“The preliminary investigation found that the victim is believed to have disappeared when she went to work at the oil palm plantation.

“The victim’s husband went to look for his wife and found a pair of black pants belonging to the victim at his workplace, which is in the same oil palm plantation.

“Members of his family looked for the victim around the location where the trousers were found. They found her body in a nearby bush,” he said in a press release on Tuesday.

He added there were several cuts on the victim’s body.

“The Forensic Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ) of the Sabah Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) found that the palm of the victim’s right hand was almost separated from the body.

“There is also a wound on the right side of the forehead and a cut on the neck which is believed to have been cut with a sharp weapon,” he said.

According to him, three Filipino men and a woman in their 30s to 40s were arrested on December 25 to assist in the investigation into this case.

“All the suspects will be remanded to assist the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

“Efforts to track down the other suspects are actively being carried out with the help of the Special Investigation Unit (D9), the Detective Dog Unit (K9) and the Sabah IPK JSJ Forensic Unit,” he said.