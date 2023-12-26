Four seriously injured in two-car collision in Bau

KUCHING (Dec 26): Four individuals were seriously injured in a collision involving two cars at Jalan Siniawan Bau near here, early this morning.

Fire and Rescue Department, in a statement, said they were notified about the incident at 12.09am and firefighters from the Bau fire station were rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that a male victim was pinned to the driver’s seat of a car, while three others, two males and a female, also sustained serious injuries,” it added.

Bomba said the driver was extricated from the car and was given initial treatment by the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) team at the scene.

“With the assistance of Bau Hospital ambulance and Civil Defence Force (APM) ambulance, all the victims were subsequently taken to Sarawak General Hospital for treatment,” it added.

As for the driver and passenger of the other car, Bomba said they were removed from the vehicle by members of the public and were sent to Bau Hospital before the arrival of the firefighters.

After ensuring that the situation was safe, the firefighters ended the operation.