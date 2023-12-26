Girl dies, seven injured in Kota Marudu accident

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 26): A nine-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries after a road mishap on Jalan Rakit, Kota Marudu on Monday.

Rebecca Grace Tintingon passed away while receiving treatment at the Kota Marudu Hospital around 2am on Tuesday.

She was one of the eight persons injured after a four-wheel drive crashed with a three-tonne lorry about 4.45pm on Monday.

Kota Marudu District Police Chief, Superintendent Zairolnizal Ishak said Rebecca was the front passenger of the four-wheel drive vehicle.

The 48-year-old female driver of the four-wheel drive vehicle fractured her right thigh and left hand, while another passenger, aged 15, suffered a broken leg.

The 43-year-old driver of the three-ton lorry broke his left thigh while the other five victims were passengers of the four-wheel drive and lorry.

“Based on preliminary investigation at the accident site, the lorry was moving from the direction of Kampung Talantang to Langkon with a load of oil palm fruits while the four-wheel drive was coming from Penampang and heading to Kanibungan, Pitas.

“Upon arriving at the scene, the four-wheel drive lost control and went into the opposite lane and crashed into the lorry.

“Both the lorry and four-wheel drive overturned,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

All the injured victims were taken to Kota Marudu Hospital for further treatment.

It was drizzling during the accident.

“The case is investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” Zairolnizal said.

A spokesman for the operations center of the State Fire and Rescue Department said that three victims were stuck in the four-wheel drive vehicle and had to be extricated.

“The operation ended at 6.20pm,” he said.