Jeffrey: STAR, PBS in no rush for merger

PENAMPANG (Dec 26): Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) do not want to rush their merger process to ensure that it is carried out in an orderly manner and achieve the objective of strengthening the parties’ struggle of looking after Sabah people’s interests.

STAR president Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said the two parties are currently planning joint efforts to hold programmes that can help the people in the state just like the Christmas and New Year 2024 Open House here yesterday.

“There is great potential for other collaboration after this. We want the people to be able to give their blessing and support towards this collaboration so that we can help the people together,” he told reporters at the open house programme, which was also attended by Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

The Deputy Chief Minister I said such collaboration was important to ensure that the time, money and energy of both parties could be channelled to strengthen them and the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

“… of course, the support for GRS will increase and the unity of the KDMR (Kadazandusun, Murut and Rungus) community will be strengthened,” he said.

Meanwhile, PBS deputy president Datuk Jahid Jahim said the leaders and members wanted to see the two parties work together more closely.

“(The cooperation between the two parties) is improving day by day, we hope that the understanding of the essence of the struggle is clear and that understanding can be formed precisely,” said Jahid, who is also Rural Development Minister.

On Dec 13, secretaries-general Datuk Julita Majungki (PBS) and Edward Linggu (STAR) said in a joint statement that the parties are expected to sign a memorandum of cooperation before Chinese New Year next year. — Bernama