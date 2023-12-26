KPDN says supplier yet to clarify reason for diesel shortage at Petronas petrol stations in S’wak

KUCHING (Dec 26): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Sarawak has yet to receive any information from Petronas on the supply disruption affecting nearly all its petrol stations in Sarawak and Sabah.

It said in a statement today it is seeking an official statement from Petronas Dagangan Berhad on the matter.

“Members of the public with information regarding diesel fuel irregularities are encouraged to provide comprehensive details for the necessary action to be taken, and consumers are advised to secure their diesel supply from Shell or Petros petrol stations,” it said.

KPDN Sarawak added that through its Enforcement Division, it is actively engaged in the continuous inspection and monitoring of all petrol stations.

It said for complaints or enquiries, the public can make reports via e-aduan.kpdn.gov.my, WhatsApp (019-2794317 or 019-8488000) or call their hotline at 1-800-886-800.

On Dec 25, Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen called for government intervention to address the current shortage of diesel in Sarawak.

He said there has been a shortage of diesel in Sarawak for about two weeks, and said one of the factors is the designated quota of the subsidised fuel for each state.

Chong had expressed concern over the misuse of subsidised fuel for non-industrialised purposes, leading to an imbalance in the supply and demand equation.

“Although KPDN determines the diesel quota for each state, it is important that the Sarawak government ensures the allocated quota meets the region’s demand,” he said.