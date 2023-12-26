KPKT now known as Ministry of Housing and Local Government

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 26): The Ministry of Local Government Development is now known as the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT).

KPKT, in a statement today, said the name was amended based on the decision made during the Cabinet meeting on Dec 13, and it will be officially gazetted under the Ministerial Functions Act 1969.

It said that providing affordable housing remains the ministry’s main thrust, with a target of constructing 500,000 housing units nationwide, especially for the B40 and M40 groups through the 12th Malaysia Plan.

It added that the strategic direction through the implementation of KPKT’s vision and mission will continue to be strengthened through eight main functions, namely Affordable Housing, Urban Planning, Landscape Development, Local Government Empowerment, Firefighting and Rescue, Solid Waste Management, Community Empowerment as well as Community Credit and Pawnbroker Companies.

“KPKT, in collaboration with the Madani Government, is committed to achieving the main agenda of advancing the well-being of urban communities and fostering sustainable environments.

“The improvement of people’s living conditions will always be prioritised to enhance the well-being and quality of life, serving as a catalyst for the nation’s progress.” the statement read. — Bernama