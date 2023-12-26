Motorcyclist killed in accident at Jalan Kuching-Serian

KUCHING (Dec 26): A 24-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being involved in an accident with a garbage truck at Mile 10, Jalan Kuching-Serian early this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), in a statement, identified the deceased as Muhammad Eddie Hafiz Mohd Ferdaus Freedy.

Bomba said they were notified about the incident at around 6:30am and two Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) personnel from the Siburan fire station were rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that accident involved a motorcycle and a garbage truck.

“The victim was discovered lying unconscious on the road and following that, an ambulance was called to the scene,” it added.

Bomba said the paramedics, who examined the victim, pronounced him dead at the scene.

“The victim was then handed over to the police for further action,” it added.