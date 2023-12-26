OM Sarawak achieves two ISO certifications

KUCHING (Dec 26): OM Materials (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd (OM Sarawak) has achieved dual certification in both ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System (EMS) and ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health and Safety (OSH) Management System.

In a press statement today, OM Sarawak said these certifications, accredited by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (Ukas), underscore the company’s unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and excellence in occupational health and safety.

“We are thrilled to be recognised for our efforts. Holding both ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certifications showcase our strong dedication on safety and environmental stewardship and our focus on prioritising employee well-being.

“While ISO 14001 ensures minimal environmental impact and efficient resource management, ISO 45001 commits to a safety and healthy workplace built on international standards.” said its managing director Chen XiaoDong

“This achievement marks a significant milestone in our pursuit of a sustainable future, and we are incredibly proud of the entire team for making this possible”

In addition to achieving ISO 14001 and 45001 certifications, OM Sarawak is planning towards obtaining ISO 9001 certification for its Quality Management System. This certification would demonstrate the ability of the company to deliver high quality products and services, with adherence to internationally recognised best practices.