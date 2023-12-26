Out-of-control car crashes into fast food outlet in Sibu

SIBU (Dec 26): A man was taken to hospital after crashing his car into the glass panel of a fast food restaurant located next to a petrol station here this morning.

Witnesses said the 50-year-old had earlier refueled his car at the station and was leaving the premises when the incident happened around 9am.

“The car went out of control and crashed into the fast food restaurant. The driver had complained of chest pain,” said one eyewitness.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

It was informed that the driver was taken to hospital for observation.