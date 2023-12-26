Senior citizen succumbs to injuries after car crashes into fast food outlet in Sibu

SIBU (Dec 26): A 90-year-old man succumbed to injuries sustained after his car crashed into the glass panel door of a fast food restaurant located next to a petrol station here today.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said he was taken to hospital by members of the public after the incident, but passed away at 10.16am.

“The victim was leaving the petrol station when his car went out of control and crashed into the front door of a fast food restaurant.

“The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said in a statement.

Earlier, witnesses said the man was leaving the petrol station after refueling his car when the incident happened around 9am.

“The car went out of control and crashed into the fast food restaurant. The driver had complained of chest pain,” said one eyewitness.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.