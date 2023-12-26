Tuesday, December 26
SFC’s SWAT team initiates operation to capture crocs around Samariang until Jan 7

By Matthew Umpang on Sarawak
SFC personnel seen on duty during the operation today. — Photo via Facebook/SFC

KUCHING (Dec 26): The Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) through its Swift Wildlife Action Team (SWAT) has initiated an operation to remove any dangerous crocodiles from the Samariang river and its surrounding areas.

According to SFC in a Facebook post, the operation started today (Dec 26) and will end on Jan 6 next year.

“The operation includes efforts to capture crocodiles responsible for recent attacks.

“Residents around Samariang are urged to stay vigilant, exercise caution and minimise activities along the river during ongoing operations,” it said.

SFC is the custodian of national parks and wildlife in Sarawak.

