Woman killed, 3 others severely hurt in two-car collision in Tatau

BINTULU (Dec 26): A 51-year-old woman was killed while three others were severely injured in a collision involving two cars at Jalan Selitut in Tatau here on Sunday.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement, said the deceased was identified as Teo Pek Chin.

Bomba said they were notified about the incident at 3.45pm and firefighters from the Tatau fire station were despatched to the scene.

“At the scene, the operation commander reported that the accident involved two cars. The deceased was travelling with a 52-year-old man, who was the car driver, and two girls aged 18 and 12.

“The man and the 18-year-old girl were severely injured while the 12-year-old girl suffered minor injuries,” it added.

Bomba said the driver of another car was also seriously hurt in the incident.

“Members of the public had helped to remove all the victims except the woman from the cars before the arrival of the firefighters,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighters managed to extricate the woman from the car and handed her over to the paramedics.

“She was, however, pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from Tatau health clinic. The deceased’s body was handed over to the police for further action,” it added.

Bomba said the injured victims were taken to the Tatau health clinic for further treatment.

The firefighters ended the operation after conducting a road flushing and ensuring that the road was safe for the road users.