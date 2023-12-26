Woman killed, husband injured in single-vehicle accident in Julau

JULAU (Dec 26): A 19-year-old woman was killed while her husband was injured in a single-vehicle accident at Jalan Kanowit-Julau-Durin in Jikang here on Sunday.

Julau police chief DSP Andam Sulin in a statement, said the deceased was identified as Sliviashima Selin, who was the car passenger.

Andam said the police were notified about the incident at around 4.30pm.

“The couple was traveling from Bintulu towards Sebangkoi when the driver lost control of the car after driving through the water puddles before crashing into the road divider,” he said in a statement.

Andam said the woman, who sustained serious injuries to her head and legs due to the impact of the accident, was pronounced dead by medical personnel from Sarikei Hospital at the scene.

“The 20-year-old driver also suffered injuries to his hand and body,” he added.

Andam said the weather at the time of the incident was rainy and the road surface was wet, adding that that there were no witnesses at the scene.

The case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of Road Transport Act 1987.