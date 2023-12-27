Wednesday, December 27
120 kilos of cocaine wash up on Australian beaches

A surfer walks past surf lifesavers wearing Christmas hats as they patrol Bondi Beach on Christmas Day in Sydney on Dec 25. – AFP photo

SYDNEY (Dec 27): Australian police said today they were scouring beaches after mysterious packages believed to contain more than 120 kilograms of cocaine washed up over the Christmas period.

A first batch of 39 barnacle-encrusted, one-kilogram bricks of suspected cocaine was discovered on Friday near Magenta Beach, north of Sydney, police said.

Since then, another 85 packages of  the same size had been spotted along about 80 kilometres of the New South Wales coastline, state police said.

Police urged people to report any suspicious packages, Detective Chief Superintendent Jason Weinstein said in a statement.

“Detectives and specialist police are currently combing beaches and coastlines for any outstanding packages and working behind the scenes to make sure we find and hold accountable those responsible,” said Weinstein, who is director of the state’s crime command. – AFP

