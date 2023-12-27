AirAsia addresses stranded passengers’ ordeal at Incheon International Airport

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 27): AirAsia had provided all provisions to its Malaysia-bound passengers who were stranded at the Incheon International Airport, South Korea on Dec 24, 2023.

The low-cost airline company said this in response to Bernama’s query following the South Korean news report of the passengers who were left stranded at the airport for more than 27 hours due to technical problems.

When asked if AirAsia would be issuing a statement on the matter, the airline said that it would not as it had provided all provisions to the guests affected.

According to reports, the flight, originally scheduled to depart at 7:35am the previous day, faced an initial delay of 18 hours as airline personnel opened the boarding gate for passengers only after resolving an engine issue.

“Just before leaving the airport, another technical error surfaced. Due to the protracted delay, the pilot permitted the passengers to leave the aeroplane at around 3:20am on Sunday, and 50 of the passengers did,” according to the report.

It added that after being stuck inside the plane for an additional seven-and-a-half hours, the remaining 265 passengers departed Incheon at 10:50am for the Kuala Lumpur International Airport. – Bernama