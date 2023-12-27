Association welcomes enrolment for new SJK(C) Kai Nang

KUCHING (Dec 27): Parents whose children are currently studying in nearby schools or staying within the vicinity of Central City Garden, Kota Samarahan are asked to consider transferring their children to the new SJK(C) Kai Nang.

The Association of Aided Chinese Primary Schools Boards of Management for Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions in Sarawak in a statement said the school is expected to start classes in March 2024.

The four-storey building is completed with 36 classrooms intended to cater for various needs and functions.

Additionally, smart classroom facilities are scheduled to be installed for teaching and learning.

Six classrooms – one for each grade – are slated to open next year for Primary 1 to Primary 6.

New students are welcome to register and enrol to study in Primary 1 next year.

The school was originally in Sibu but, due to low student enrolment, was relocated to Central City Garden.

Previously, it was reported that the association had relocated three schools within a 12-year period, with the current school being the third one to undergo relocation.

The other two schools relocated previously are SJK Chung Hua Sungai Tapang and SJK Chung Hua Bako.

For parents who are interested in transferring their children from other schools or enrolling their children to study at SJK(C) Kai Nang, call the association’s secretariat on 017-8088912 / 016-8089788 / 011-15805701 for details.