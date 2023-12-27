Bakoba FC, Unysa champions in futsal challenge

KAPIT (Dec 27): Bakoba FC and Unysa emerged the respective men’s and women’s category winner at the recently-concluded YB Kennedy Chukpai Ugon Futsal Challenge.

LAFA FC placed second in the men’s category, with its member Larry Chik named the competition’s best male player.

In third was Belangan FC, while Langmoi placed fourth.

The women’s category saw LAFA G placing second, with its member Roszecca Roba named best female player. Second runner-up was Whale, followed by On Sahaja in fourth.

A total of 20 men’s and eight women’s teams took part in the competition held at the Uma Baha futsal court.

The competition was organised by Saberkas Murum in collaboration with the Asap Koyan Youth Club.

Officiating at the prize-giving ceremony was Pemanca Tony Kulleh, who represented Murum assemblyman cum patron Kennedy Chukpai Ugon.

The winning teams each received trophies, medals and cash prizes.