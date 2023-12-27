Wednesday, December 27
Bau cops tracking down suspect accused of raping underaged girl

By Jeremy Veno on Sarawak, Crime
The victim lodged a police report around 12.47am this morning. ― Malay Mail photo

KUCHING (Dec 27): The Bau district police are currently tracking down a male suspect after he was accused for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in a hotel recently.

The district police chief DSP Jawai Francis Kempas in a statement said the victim lodged a police report at the district police headquarters at 12.47am this morning.

“We are in the process of locating and apprehending the suspect,” said Jawai.

She added that the case is currently being investigated under Section 376 of the Penal Code.

Those with any information on the case should call the nearest police station or the Bau district police headquarters at 082-763311.

