Bukit Assek rep urges Putrajaya to take prompt measures for diesel shortages

SIBU (Dec 27): Sarawak has once again faced the problem of diesel shortages, triggering dissatisfaction and attention from various sectors of society, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng said.

He issued a strong voice regarding the ongoing diesel supply issue, urging the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) to take swift action to restore supply and express zero tolerance for possible illegal activities.

Chieng stated that he has recently received numerous complaints from the public, indicating that various areas in Sarawak are once again experiencing a shortage of diesel, leaving people helpless at fuel stations.

“Sarawak frequently faces diesel shortages, which is unacceptable and perplexing. Therefore, I urge the relevant authorities to pay high attention to this situation. If any illegal activities are found, the responsible parties will be legally sanctioned.”

He said this was not the first time Sarawak faced a diesel shortage. It typically occurs every December, and this issue has caused significant distress to the public, especially in the transportation industry.

He also personally visited the director of KPDN Sibu branch, Kelyn Bolhassan, today to discuss the current diesel shortage issue.

Accompanying him on the trip was Huong How Ching.

Chieng emphasised that the situation cannot be allowed to deteriorate solely based on the statement ‘quota exceeded’.

He called on the newly-appointed minister of KPDN, Datuk Amir Zaini, and deputy minister Fuziah Salleh to take swift action to resolve the long-standing issue troubling the people of Sarawak.

He also called on the two MPs from Sibu – Alice Lau and Oscar Ling – to speak up for the people of Sarawak in Parliament.

He urged the KPDN Sibu branch to immediately report the diesel shortage issue in Sarawak to the federal headquarters and to take emergency measures. He hopes that starting in the next year KPDN will allocate more diesel quotas to Sarawak.

Chieng also personally contacted the senior management of Petronas and Shell in the central region of Sarawak to understand the current situation and seek solutions.

“Diesel, as a critical necessity for the transportation industry and heavy-duty vehicles, has unexpectedly been ignored by the authorities for a long time, year after year, without a fundamental solution.”

Expressing frustration with this situation, Chieng once again urges the federal government to take emergency measures to ensure an adequate supply of diesel for Sarawak, avoiding further inconvenience and distress.