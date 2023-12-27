Businesswoman, 300 others lose over RM5 million in gold investment scam

TAWAU (Dec 27): A businesswoman along with 300 other individuals suffered a loss of more than RM5 million after claiming to have been deceived in a gold investment by a company operating in this district.

All the victims from various backgrounds claimed to have been promised a handsome return of RM25 per gram or 15 percent within ten days based on the amount of their investment.

However, the victims were frustrated when their investment made was not as good as what was promised by the company.

One of the victims who is also a business woman Liana Friska Ramle, 35, said she along with several other business partners made an investment with the company estimated to be worth more than RM3 million.

She said, at the beginning of the investment, they were able to receive profit payments for three consecutive months.

“However, we began to realise that we were deceived when we no longer received profit payments in August, and the original investment capital also failed to be returned as previously agreed.

“We are only demanding our rights and hoping that the community out there will not get caught up in dubious investments,” she said when met at a press conference here on Wednesday.

Liana also stated that she is not involved with the company.

She said, she is also an investor like the other victims and has no interest in the investment company.

“I have received threats in addition to being slandered on social media, causing my mental and emotional disturbance.

“I hope no other victims try to associate my company’s name with this investment and if there is any, legal action will be taken,” she said, who made a police report on December 14.

Lawyer Abdul Ghani Zelika who represents the victim said, his party has submitted a notice of claim against the owner of the investment company.

He said that the owner of the company was given a period of 14 days from last December 11 to admit or deny the claim made by his client.

“As of today, we have not received any response from the company and we will also file a lawsuit as soon as possible,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tawau District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Jasmin Hussin when contacted confirmed receiving the report made by the victim and the investigation paper made in accordance with Section 420 of the Penal Code.

“Investigations regarding this case are still ongoing and further actions will continue as soon as instructions from the Deputy Public Prosecutor are received,” he said.