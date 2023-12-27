Counters at MBKS headquarters to close from 10am this Friday for year-end closing

Wednesday, December 27
MBKS said the counters will resume operations as usual next Tuesday (Jan 2).

KUCHING (Dec 27) The one-stop-service and payment counters at Kuching South City Council (MBKS) headquarters will be closed from 10am on this Friday for year-end closing.

In a statement, MBKS said the counters will resume operations as usual next Tuesday (Jan 2).

Alternatively, MBKS said payments can be made online via PayBills Malaysia, JomPay, CIMB Clicks, Standard Chartered, Bank Rakyat, Bank Simpanan Nasional, Maybank2u and Bank Islam.

The council apologised for any convenience caused during the year-end closure of the counters.

