Covas: S’wak diesel shortage caused by ‘diversion’ of fuel meant for non-industrial use 

KUCHING (Dec 27): The fundamental issue behind the current diesel shortage in Sarawak lies in unscrupulous businesses diverting subsidised fuel originally designated for non-industrial use, the Consumers Voice Association of Sarawak (Covas) has claimed.

Covas spokesperson Philip Ng said this diversion has resulted in a depletion of diesel resources intended for regular consumers and logistical operations, placing additional strain on affected communities.

He said the shortage poses a significant challenge for both individuals and businesses, and highlighted the struggles faced by diesel car owners relying on their vehicles for daily commute, and diesel lorries essential for transporting goods.

“Travellers with diesel cars are facing challenges due to limited fuel availability, disrupting daily commuting and affecting the logistics sector responsible for transporting essential supplies via diesel lorries,” said Ng when contacted today.

Addressing the urgency of the situation, he said Covas stresses the need for immediate action to prevent further disruptions.

This includes the implementation of a more vigilant monitoring mechanism to ensure a stable and equitable distribution of diesel, he added.

On Tuesday, Petronas through its marketing arm Petronas Dagangan Berhad confirmed the diesel shortage in Sarawak and Sabah.

In a statement, Petronas Dagangan informed that several Petronas stations nationwide are facing a diesel shortage, which is expected to persist until this Dec 31.

In apologising for the inconvenience to its customers, it assured that it was collaborating with the relevant authorities and stakeholders to minimise the disruption.

Earlier the same day, the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) said it was seeking information from Petronas on the supply disruption affecting nearly all its petrol stations in Sarawak and Sabah.

In view of the situation, KPDN Sarawak advised consumers to secure their diesel supply from Shell or Petros stations.

It also said its enforcement division was carrying out continuous inspection and monitoring of all petrol stations in the state.

The matter was first brought to light by Sarawak Democratic Action Party chairman Chong Chieng Jen, who on Dec 24 revealed that Sarawak had been experiencing a diesel shortage for the past two weeks.

He attributed one of the causes to the allocated quota of subsidised diesel designated for each state, and called for government intervention to resolve the matter.