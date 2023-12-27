Elderly man found dead in Bau rented house

KUCHING (Dec 27): A 61-year-old man was found dead inside his rented house in Bau around 6.30am today.

Bau district police chief DSP Jawai Francis Kemas when contacted said the case has been classified as sudden death.

“No evidence of foul play was found at the house,” said Jawai.

She added that the deceased, who is a widower, was found lifeless by one of his three children inside the house.

Jawai also said they were informed of the deceased’s death by a personnel from the Bau Hospital.

After receiving the call, police then went to the house to conduct their investigations.

“According to the deceased’s children, their father has a history of medical ailments to his heart and kidneys,” she added.