Guard accidentally fires shot, shatters glass door at financial institution in Petaling Jaya

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 27): A security guard accidentally fired a shot towards the floor at a financial institution on Jalan PJU 5/14, Kota Damansara in Petaling Jaya yesterday, shattering the entrance glass door.

However, Petaling Jaya district deputy police chief Supt M. Hussin Sollehuddin Zolkifly said there were no casualties in the incident.

He said on receiving information about the case at 10.13am from members of the public who heard a gunshot at the financial institution, a police team from the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters was assigned to the location.

“The investigation found that the security guard in his 50s, armed with a pump gun, fired a shot at the floor, which shattered the entrance glass door.

“Incidentally, there was no attempted robbery, and the security guard has tested negative for drugs. The investigation is underway under Section 39 of the Arms Act 1960,” he said in a statement.

M. Hussin Sollehuddin urged the public with any information about the incident to contact the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters operations room at 03-79662222. – Bernama