Inaugural Bandar Kuching Junior Badminton Championship receives overwhelming response

KUCHING (Dec 27): The response to the inaugural Bandar Kuching Junior Badminton Championship was overwhelming, with 381 players playing almost 900 matches at Stapok Badminton Centre from Dec 18 to 21.

The competition was divided into Boys U17, 15, 13 and 11 singles and doubles as well as Girls U17, 15, 13 and 11 singles and doubles.

Players who took part in the competition organised by Kuching Badminton Association (KBA) were from Kuching, Samarahan, Sarikei, Sibu and Miri.

KBA team managed to capture two gold, three silver and three bronze medals.

The golds were delivered by Benjamin Griffin who beat Chong Cheng 31-29 in the Boys U17 singles final and Benjamin-Chrysolius Chrysostom after they edged Roderick Wong-Brian Kong 31-28 in the all-KBA Boys U17 doubles final.

Eunike Griffin was second in the Girls U15 singles after she lost 15-31 to Brenda Jong Jing Hui in the final. She collected another silver together with Aerorricka Advangle after they lost 20-31 to Brenda Jong-Eunie Kong in the Girls U15 doubles final.

KBA’s bronze medals were contributed by Wyn Ong Yi Ze in the Boys U15 singles, Jacqueline Tan Ya Xuan in the Girls U17 singles and Aerorricka Advangle in the Girls U15 singles.

Meanwhile, Rosella Tania Rant bagged the Girls U13 singles gold after she defeated Chloe Liew Xuan Xuan 31-19 and the Girls U13 doubles title went to Dayang Qaira Atiqah Awang Abdul KAdir and Nor Natishya Arleena Mohd who beat Chloe Liew and Samantha Rou Yii Tsin 31-20.

Other winners include Sally Vong Xuan Xuan (Girls U17 singles), Athan Zhe Yung (Boys U15 singles and doubles with Bosco Ng), Eldrin Tan-Caleb Voon (Boys U13 doubles), Daniel Firdaus Jaberi (Boys U13 singles), Brendon Wong Yuan Wei (Boys U11 singles) and Iris Tan Shi Jing (Girls U11 singles).

Event sponsor Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen, who is Member of Parliament for Bandar Kuching, closed the event and gave away the main prizes.

Also present were KBA president Dr Ong Kong Swee, secretary Johnny Ng who is also the tournament director and Badminton World director Chai Jee Kong.