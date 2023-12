KUCHING (Dec 27): A Korean national was found dead on the first floor of an office unit in Tabuan Tranquility here today.

Sources said the man was found lifeless inside the office by a member of the public around 11.30am.

Medical personnel summoned to the scene pronounced the victim dead.

Police personnel were also present to investigate the case, and they later transported the body to Sarawak General Hospital for further action.

The police have been contacted for more information.

MORE TO COME