Minister: Additional diesel supplies for Sarawak within two days

KUCHING (Dec 27): Petronas Dagangan Berhad is mobilising additional diesel supplies to Sarawak within two days after supply of the fuel was disrupted at Petronas-owned stations in the state, said Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

He said Petronas was required to provide a list of petrol stations involved in the delivery of additional supplies.

“This is to enable comprehensive monitoring to be made,” he said in a WhatsApp message to Bernama here today.

“While we are resolving this issue urgently to meet the needs of consumers in the affected areas, Petronas and the oil companies involved have been asked to submit a full report and detailed documents on the cause of the supply issue,” he said.

He said the issue had been resolved following discussions between his ministry, the Finance Ministry and Petronas.

In raising the issue of subsidised diesel in Sarawak on Monday, state DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen said the shortage of supply had been felt for the past two weeks.

He claimed that the action of unscrupulous parties in using subsidised diesel for industrial purposes had affected the quota for public consumption in the state. – Bernama