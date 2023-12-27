North Zone aim to be overall champion at 3rd Sarawak Games

MIRI (Dec 27): The North Zone is aiming to become overall champions in the upcoming 3rd Sarawak Games (Suksar) to be held from Jan 15 to 18 in Sibu.

Miri Resident Jamalie Busri announced this target after a preparation meeting for the division today.

The North Zone comprises Miri, Limbang and Bintulu.

“Training sessions for athletes have commenced in Miri and Bintulu divisions,” said Jamalie who is also chef-de-mission of the North Zone contingent.

He also disclosed that the contingent of 374 athletes and officials will assemble at the Miri Stadium before departing for Sibu on Jan 13.