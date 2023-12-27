Petronas Dagangan: Diesel supply to be fully restored at affected stations in two days

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 27): Petronas Dagangan Bhd (PDG) has announced that the diesel supply will be fully restored at all affected Petronas stations.

In a statement today, the company said the restoration would be within the next two days.

“We are committed to ensuring uninterrupted services for our valued customers while making their lives simpler and better. We also appreciate your patience and understanding during the temporary disruption,” it said.

On Tuesday, the company informed that several of its stations nationwide were currently facing a diesel stock out, and this issue is expected to persist until Dec 31, 2023.

Previously, the Sarawak Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) said it has yet to receive any information from Petronas on the supply disruption affecting nearly all its petrol stations in the state and Sabah.

KPDN Sarawak added that through its Enforcement Division, it is actively engaged in the continuous inspection and monitoring of all petrol stations. – Bernama