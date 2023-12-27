PKR senator urges S’wak govt to lower price of Petros LPG cylinders

KUCHING (Dec 27): PKR’s Senator Abun Sui Anyit has urged the Sarawak government to consider further lowering the price of subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders sold in the state.

He believed this could be done since the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) in its sitting on Nov 28 approved a Bill that empowers a Sarawak government-linked company PetrosNiaga to be the sole distributor of LPG in the state.

“This means that there is a monopoly situation by this government-linked company and I believe the profits will definitely multiply. I hope that this monopoly will be used for the good of the people of Sarawak.

“Hence we as Sarawakians expect the Sarawak government to distribute to us what has been earned from Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) negotiations by giving subsidies to all households of Sarawakians.

“This is so that the price of the red (Petros) LPG cylinder can be lowered further from the subsidised price of RM26.60, to, for example, RM25.00 per cylinder,” he said.

He noted that the price of LPG cylinders had remained at RM26.60 even though only Petros cylinders are now being sold in the state.

He nonetheless commended the members of the Sarawak DUN for the decision made on Nov 28 to pass the Distribution of Gas (Amendment) Bill 2023 that empowers the state government to appoint state-owned Petros as a gas aggregator.