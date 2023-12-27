Razi upsets Ng to make Swan City last 8

SIBU (Dec 27): With the exception of Ng Hong Man, title contenders qualified for the last eight of the 2nd Swan City Invitational Snooker Championship held at Executive 3 Snooker Centre on Monday night.

Wan Razi, runner-up of Kuching 6-Red, ousted Ng 3-2 (37-67, 57-46, 46-13, 29-63, 66-23) in a marathon battle that lasted for more than three hours.

Both started cautiously as the match got underway before Ng surged ahead to take the first point.

Razi re-grouped and, despite trailing by more than 10 points at one stage, managed to overcome the deficit to take the second frame.

It was a ding dong battle as the match entered the deciding frame. Razi sailed into an early lead. Ng tried to fight back but it was all over when he committed a serious blunder and did not pocket an easy red.

Razi stepped in, pocketed the easy red and secured the frame to defeat the Sibu League champion.

Meanwhile, former champion Tan Chin Yong overcame a tight first frame before easing past Sarikei’s Chieng Heng Chiong 3-0 (64-45, 48-4, 56-43) to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Tan admitted it was tough to beat the stubborn Chieng who remained steadfast and played an aggressive game.

“I managed to stay cool and focused before winning the match,” he added.

Other quarter-finalists included Mark Yeo and Jee Chau Hui from Sibu, and Kuching’s Ricardo Sim, Ngu Leh Ming, Danny Leong and Frank E.

Cash prizes include RM2,500 (champion), RM1,000 (runner-up), RM500 (losing semi-finalists) and RM250 (losing quarter-finalists).

A total of 40 players are taking part in the week-long tournament organized by Swan City Recreational Club Sibu (SCRCS).