Revisit policy to address diesel shortage in Sarawak, Tiang urges KPDN

SIBU (Dec 27): Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang has urged the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) to take immediate step to revisit their policy to address the current shortage of subsidised diesel in Sarawak, especially in the central region.

Tiang, who is Pelawan assemblyman, said the shortage has interrupted the operations of the transporters and caused them to desperately looking for diesel from one petrol station to another.

He added that some lorry and truck drivers who could not buy diesel had to stop working.

“No diesel supply for their lorries and trucks means their livelihood is at stake,” he said in a press statement today,

Tiang said he has received numerous public complaints that there are alarming shortages of diesel especially at Petronas stations in Sibu, Selangau and Tatau.

“According to some petrol station operators, the diesel shortages are caused by the new policy on the subsidised diesel quota throughout the country.

“It is apparent that the new quota set by Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living in Putrajaya has not been helpful in assuring adequate supply of diesel to the affected petrol stations, especially those in the central region of Sarawak,” he said

Tiang, therefore, urged the relevant ministry to take immediate steps to revisit their policies on the new quotas for subsidised diesel as well as RON95 fuel, to ensure essential services like transportation will not be disrupted and the demand of the consumers will be met for the coming festivals like Chinese New Year and Hari Raya Aidilfitri.