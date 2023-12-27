SUPP Senadin’s mobile team engages with coffee shop folks

MIRI (Dec 27): State Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin recently led his Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Senadin Service Centre’s ‘Mobile Service 2U’ team in a walkabout at coffee shops near the Shell Station in Tudan.

‘Mobile Service 2U’ is his service centre’s programme, implemented weekly and located in different locations under the Senadin constituency.

Also joining Senadin assemblyman in the walkabout programme were Councillor Toh Kah Shiong and three community leaders from SUPP Senadin, namely Kapitan Chai Kuen Ming, Kapitan Chong Ah Muk, and Kapitan Jee Kee Hiong from SUPP Senadin.

During the programme, the team engaged with the public to gather feedback on issues affecting them.

Additionally, Lee was personally approached by members of the public to discuss concerns affecting their residential areas.

Simultaneously, the mobile service team distributed the Senadin Service Centre 2024 calendar to the public, which was warmly received at the coffee shops.