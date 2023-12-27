Ting: SMC to form committee, appoint chief inspector to ensure buildings safe, not in disrepair

SIBU (Dec 27): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) will form a committee and appoint a chief inspector of buildings next year to ensure that buildings under its jurisdiction are safe and not in disrepair, said chairman Clarence Ting.

Ting pointed out that according to Clause 27A of the Building Ordinance 1994, SMC can appoint a chief inspector of buildings to advise on the safety of the buildings and to assist the council in exercising its powers under the Ordinance.

“Once the committee is set up, the council will then decide when to start the inspection works,” he said in a press conference after SMC’s full council meeting here today.

Ting said all owners of buildings – be it commercial or residential – have a responsibility to ensure that their buildings are in good condition and hygienic.

He also said under Clause 25(1) of the Ordinance, the council has the authority to serve notice on the building owners if they are found to be in ruinous state.

“We need to be more stringent in looking after our own buildings. I do not want once the building is old, you knock down and build a new one. It is a pity because we are losing our history.

“That is why, I am trying to prevent this. We should enforce our Building Ordinance. That is how SMC can improve every year. Why now? Because it is in the Ordinance, so, we got to do it,” he said.

He explained that the council has to enforce the Ordinance so that the buildings or houses will not be in disrepair.

Ting said since the government is going to re-develop the Bukit Assek, the council will leave the area as it is.

“We are going to inspect other areas. We will go area by area to ensure that the septic tanks, the pipes are not broken, the drains are in working condition and the house is in a hygienic state and the garden is well kept.

“I am not asking you to paint every year, but you must make sure that your building is in good condition and live hygienically. This is basic. Every year, if you do a little bit to maintain your house, it would not be expensive,” he said.