University student dies in fall from 34th floor of condominium in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 27): A university student, who was believed to be trying to retrieve his T-shirt, fell to his death from the 34th floor of a condominium in Jalan Raja Abdullah, Kampung Baru here.

Dang Wangi District Police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya said police received a report regarding the incident at 8.17pm yesterday and the body of the 18-year-old was found on the ground floor of the 39-storey building.

“Two witnesses claim that the teenager was trying to pick up a T-shirt which had fallen onto the balcony.

“He was said to have climbed on a table before trying to climb the balcony gate. However, the victim lost his balance and fell,” he said in a statement today.

Noor Dellhan said the victim’s body had been sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for a post-mortem and that investigations are still ongoing. – Bernama