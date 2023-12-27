Warisan denies getting funds from drug trafficking syndicate in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 27): Parti Warisan (Warisan) today strenuously denied allegations that it received funds from or has any ties with the biggest drug trafficking syndicate in Sabah.

Warisan secretary-general Datuk Loretto Padua said the party considers allegations hurled against it as extreme political slander to damage the reputation of the party and its leaders.

He said if the allegations persist, the party would not hesitate to take legal action against those who connect Warisan to any illegal activities or syndicates.

“Warisan regrets that there is still a small group of irresponsible parties trying to link the case with Warisan, as has been disseminated through WhatsApp,” he said in a statement today.

Loretto said Warisan welcomed the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM)’s success with the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) and said that those suspected of being involved must be investigated and charged.

Yesterday, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay was reported to have said that a drug syndicate leader, with the title ‘Datuk’, was among 10 men held in Sabah on suspicion of being involved in the biggest drug trafficking syndicate in the state.

He said all the suspects, aged between 36 and 48, were arrested in a special operation at 2.30 am on Monday (Dec 25).

Following the announcement, a message went viral on WhatsApp claiming that an individual, with the title Datuk, in the syndicate had ties with Warisan leaders and was even involved in giving funds to the party. – Bernama