2023 revisited: Lawas cancer patient’s citizenship plight garners national attention

THE story of the late Lina Samuel, a cancer patient from Long Sebangang, Lawas made both local and national headlines in April this year when she came forward with her plight of not being able to travel for her treatment due to her citizenship status.

The 65-year-old mother of four children had her MyKad, which was issued in November last year, seized by the National Registration Department (JPN) the following month over her allegedly being an Indonesian.

Her story went viral on social media and immediately drew criticisms from many, including activists.

In response, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail claimed Lina was stripped of her MyKad because JPN discovered she was an Indonesian citizen.

Lawyers for Liberty (LFL) also responded and called on the government to return Lina’s MyKad, saying the seizure was unlawful and unconstitutional.

Following pressure from many parties, a team of officers from JPN Kuching went to Lawas on April 13 to meet with Lina.

The meeting was a success and Lina was issued with a temporary document to ease her travel to Miri for her follow-up treatment at Miri Hospital.

Unfortunately, Lina, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer, succumbed to the disease on April 25.

Even though she had passed away, the Home Ministry went on to return Lina’s citizenship which was clearly stated on her death certificate.

Her four children, who were all stateless before, were also granted Malaysian citizenship after her passing.

It was indeed a happy ending for the family who had struggled for decades to be recognised as Malaysian citizens.