Anwar announces RM50 mln aid for Kelantan flood victims

PASIR MAS (Dec 28): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced an allocation of RM50 million for flood victims in Kelantan affected by the third wave of the disaster since November.

He said every family will receive RM1,000 while additional assistance will be made based on the assessment of losses suffered by the flood victims.

“For victims who are housed at temporary relief centres and other areas, we have approved an initial allocation of RM50 million through the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) to be channelled directly to the affected people or families.

“Yes, each family will get RM1,000 but some have asked for additional assistance because previously there was. Yes, previously there was an addition after the damage and losses that were identified were verified by the officers put in charge.

“Insya-Allah, we will, more or less, because I was told by the Kelantan Menteri Besar just now that there are families who have been hit by floods for the third time and suffered heavy losses. For them, Insya-Allah, we will help,” he said.

He said this at a media conference after meeting the flood victims at the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Agama (A) Lati relief centre in Kampung Banggol Manok here today.

The SMK (A) Lati relief centre still has 700 victims from 218 families from Gual Mesa, Taman Alia Puteri, Berangan Ampan Kepas and Taman Kelapa Wangi as of 3pm today.

Also present were Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud, Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, Nadma director-general Datuk Khairul Shahril Idrus and Department of Irrigation and Drainage director-general Datuk Dr Ahmad Anuar Othman. – Bernama