Anwar arrives in Kelantan to assess flood situation

KOTA BHARU (Dec 28): Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived in Kelantan today to personally check on the current flood situation affecting the state.

The aircraft carrying the Prime Minister landed at Sultan Ismail Petra Airport (LTSIP) in Pengkalan Chepa at 12.08pm.

He was met on arrival by Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud and Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

Also present was National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) director-general Datuk Khairul Shahril Idrus.

Anwar is scheduled to visit the Lubok Jong Bridge and two temporary relief centres at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sri Kiambang in Kampung Repek and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (A) Lati in Kampung Banggol Manok, Pasir Mas.

In his posting on Facebook yesterday, Anwar said he would visit Kelantan today to personally check on the flood situation currently affecting the state.

Anwar shared the information following his meeting with the Prime Minister of Thailand, Srettha Thavisin, in Phuket yesterday.

“We also discussed the current flood situation, and Insya-Allah, I will go to Kelantan tomorrow to personally assess the increasingly worrying situation there. May Allah lift this disaster soon,” he said.

The latest report issued by the Nadma’s National Disaster Command Centre stated that Kelantan still had the highest number of evacuees at 21,377 at 68 relief centres in five districts, up from 19,423 at 8pm yesterday. — Bernama