Borneo SarXIndo Concert goers urged to use shuttle service from Pullman Hotel

KUCHING (Dec 28): Revellers attending the Borneo SarXIndo Concert tomorrow (Dec 29) and Dec 30 are encouraged to use the shuttle service provided by the organisers from Pullman Hotel to the Sarawak Cultural Village which departs from 11am.

Kuching district police acting chief Supt Merbin Lisa in a statement said the main road leading to the Sarawak Cultural Village will be closed to the public and turned into a check-point for security and safety screenings.

“The check-point will be at the Damai Golf and Country Club junction starting at 12pm. Only vehicles with passes from the organisers are allowed to enter the venue,” he said.

The concert is slated to start at 6pm until late. The road diversion, Merbin said, is to ensure the smooth running of the concert.

He also said those who drive their own vehicles are advised to follow the instructions of the police officers on where they can park their vehicles.

“The public are also reminded to not double park their vehicles as it can obstruct traffic,” he added.

Any enquiries can be made by calling the Kuching district police at 082-259900.