Bushfire destroys 2ha land at Miri’s Canada Hill

MIRI (Dec 28): Some 2ha of bushland was destroyed in a fire at Canada Hill yesterday.

Fire and Rescue Department Zone 6 Miri Fire Investigation Division chief Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal said an emergency call came in at 3.37pm.

“A team of seven members from the Miri Central Fire and Rescue Station led by senior fire officer II Talib Temaga rushed to the scene of the incident, which is about 4km from the station, as soon as they received the emergency call.

“When the firefighters arrived at the scene of the incident, it was found that there was indeed a bush fire as reported by the complainant,” he said in a media statement here.

Awangku Mohd Hazmin said the fire was brought under control at about 5.10pm.

After assessing there was no longer any danger, the operation ended at 5.18pm, he added.