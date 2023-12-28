Civil servant in Kuching fined RM1,800 for assaulting sister-in-law

KUCHING (Dec 28): A civil servant was fined RM1,800 in default two months in jail after he pleaded guilty in the Magistrates’ Court here yesterday to causing hurt to his sister-in-law.

Sharir Shazni Sazali, 27, made the plea before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali after the charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code was read to him.

The Section provides a jail term of up to one year, a fine, or both upon conviction.

He committed the offence at a house in Taman Jasmin, Jalan Depo here at 7.42pm on Nov 7, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, Sharir’s sister-in-law visited him at his house to collect his wife’s medication.

It is understood that Sharir’s wife had been staying with the victim due to a medical condition.

However, Sharir refused to hand over the medicine to his sister-in-law and, during the ensuing argument between them, he punched, slapped, and kicked her.

As a result of the assault, the victim suffered bruises to her head, knees, and right elbow and palm.

Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case, while Sharir was unrepresented by legal counsel.