Daim says has cooperated with MACC but still clueless on wrongdoing allegation

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 28): Former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin has today said he remains unaware of the specific offence under which he is being investigated, while saying he has cooperated with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Breaking his silence after Menara Ilham that is linked to him was seized, Daim said he has been a target of a “witch-hunt”.

“I deny categorically any corrupt act or wrongdoing of whatsoever nature by myself or my family. This investigation is nothing short of a political witch-hunt against us,” he said in a statement here.

“Till today I have never been informed as to what offence I am alleged to have committed despite my repeated written queries to the MACC. I can reveal that we received a letter signed by Azam Baki himself declining point-blank to tell me what the offence is. Yet, there has been an organised effort to discredit me by releasing misinformation and baseless insinuations against me.”

Last week, it was reported that MACC seized the building after Daim’s extension on disclosing financial details requested by the MACC had lapsed.

The report said that under the seizure order, the MACC will take control of the property on paper.

“I have, since the beginning of this investigation, extended the fullest cooperation to the MACC and regularly communicated with them via my lawyers. As such it is patently false for the MACC ‘sources’ to claim that I have not made a proper disclosure of the financial details demanded by MACC,” he said, referring to several news reports citing such sources.

“I reiterate that all that was asked for in writing by the MACC was disclosed and in accordance with the law,” he added.

In May, the MACC reported it had opened investigation papers into several business figures and individuals with “Tan Sri” titles including former senior ministers about the embezzlement of national funds amounting to RM2.3 billion.

It had then frozen 192 bank accounts, including 35 company accounts and 157 individual accounts related to the case.

All of them were served notices following Section 36 of the MACC Act 2009 and Section 44 of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorist Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001, MACC said then.

The funds reportedly involved publicly-listed Renong Bhd and United Engineers Malaysia Bhd (UEM), two entities tied to Umno.

The 60-storey Ilham Tower is located on Jalan Binjai near the Kuala Lumpur City Centre and the Petronas Twin Towers. Among others, it hosts the Ilham Gallery and the Element Kuala Lumpur hotel.

Companies Commission of Malaysia documents showed that the building is owned by Ilham Tower Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of a private company called Ilham Baru Sdn Bhd — controlled by Daim’s wife Na’imah Abdul Khalid and his two sons, Mohammed Amin Zainuddin and Muhammed Amir Zainuddin. – Malay Mail