Fahmi: People have the right to know about RM700 mln publicity expenses

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 28): The people have the right to know about the RM700 million expenditure on advertising and publicity spent by the two previous governments, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Through a post on X today, he said it was a significant expenditure.

Ya, ini perbelanjaan yang sangat besar. Rakyat berhak tahu bagaimana RM700 juta ini telah dibelanja, sama ada semua direkod dengan baik atau jika ada sebarang perkara yang langgar undang-undang. https://t.co/W3pkdpXPFK — Fahmi Fadzil 🇲🇾 (@fahmi_fadzil) December 28, 2023

“The people have the right to know how this RM700 million was spent, whether everything was recorded properly or if there were any legal violations,” he said.

The media reported that the federal government spent nearly RM700 million on advertising, promotion, and publicity work to disseminate the government’s agenda from 2020 to 2022.

The previous two administrations incurred the expenses to promote the government’s achievements and efforts. – Bernama