Family cheats death after single vehicle crash on Pan Borneo Highway near Selangau

SIBU (Dec 28): Nine members of a family were injured after the van they were in lost control and crashed in a single vehicle accident on the Selangau-Sibu stretch of the Pan Borneo Highway today.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said it received a call on the incident around 3.39pm, and immediately dispatched four firefighters from the Selangau station to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found that there was a single vehicle accident involving a van, and all occupants had already exited the wrecked vehicle,” said Bomba.

The department said the driver of the van was believed to have lost control of the van before the vehicle crashed into the road barrier.

“After making a size up and ensuring that the place was safe, the firefighters returned to base,” it added.