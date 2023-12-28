Former Motac sec-gen heads 302 recipients of federal awards, medals

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 28): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today bestowed the Darjah Johan Mangku Negara (JMN) award upon former secretary-general of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) Datuk Saraya Arbi.

Saraya headed the list of 302 recipients of the federal awards, medals and honours at the investiture ceremony at Istana Negara.

Other recipients of the JMN award were the head of Dewan Muslimat PAS Nuridah Mohd Salleh, Fisheries Department director-general Datuk Ahmad Tarmidzi Ramly, former Malaysian Rubber Board deputy director-general (Research and Innovation) Dr Amir Hashim Md Yatim and former Public Work Department senior director (Civil and Structural Engineering Branch) Dr Lim Char Ching.

His Majesty also conferred the Darjah Johan Setia Mahkota (JSM) award to 14 recipients, including former Kemaman Member of Parliament Che Alias Hamid, and the Darjah Johan Setia Diraja (JSD) award to Brig Gen Baharudin Abu Hassan from the Royal Malaysian Air Force.

Forty-one individuals received the Kesatria Mangku Negara (KMN) award, Ahli Mangku Negara (AMN) (74 recipients), Pingat Pangkuan Negara (PPN) (150 recipients) and Pingat Bentara Setia Diraja (BSD) (17 recipients).

Present was Minister of Transport Anthony Loke.

Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) electrical machine operator, Mohd Suffian Juraimi, 37, is one of the recipients of the PPN medal.

Mohd Suffian, who has been with Bernama since 2009, also expressed gratitude for being awarded the medal, describing it as a morale booster for him to do better.

“I will be celebrating my birthday this Saturday, so this is a very meaningful birthday present for me. I hope my colleagues in Bernama will have the same opportunity in the future,” he said. – Bernama